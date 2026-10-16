The company said on Friday that its water recovery and recycling systems at APO Cement in Naga, Cebu, and Solid Cement in Antipolo, Rizal, help secure water supplies for daily production while reducing dependence on freshwater sources.

Concreat Holdings Philippines (CHP) is moving to safeguard cement production against potential water shortages by recycling and reusing approximately 50 million liters of water annually across its two plants as El Niño threatens water availability.

These measures are aimed at minimizing potential operational disruptions as prolonged dry spells and extreme weather conditions threaten water availability.

“Water conservation is not simply a response to periods of water scarcity. It is an important part of how we operate our plants responsibly,” CHP President and CEO Herbert Consunji said.

“By recovering and reusing water within our operations, we are able to reduce our dependence on freshwater resources while supporting efficient and responsible cement manufacturing.”

At APO Cement, the company recovers and reuses approximately 27 million liters of water annually through its treatment and recycling facilities.

Between 2021 and 2025, the plant recovered a cumulative 75 million liters of water from its reverse osmosis treatment process, equivalent to 30 Olympic-size swimming pools.

Instead of discharging the recovered water into the main canal, the facility redirects it for operational use.

The Cebu plant also collects rainwater through a silt pond for treatment and reuse in road sprinkling and general housekeeping.

Water recovered from its cooling tower is likewise used for emergency fire protection and dust suppression, further reducing freshwater requirements.

Meanwhile, Solid Cement operates a closed-loop water circulation system that continuously recovers and reuses processed water, limiting the need to draw fresh groundwater.

The recovered water is also used for gas conditioning and dust suppression, supporting the plant's pollution-control operations while minimizing wastewater generated from cooling activities.