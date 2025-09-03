Damaged Matina Gravahan flood control dike still unrepaired

DAVAO CITY -- A portion of a flood control dike in Matina Gravahan that was destroyed more than a year ago has yet to be repaired due to a funding delay and a dispute between the contractor and a landowner.

The dike, completed in February 2023, was initially celebrated by residents who had long dealt with frequent flooding. Residents said the structure had protected their homes, but a year after its completion, a large log carried by floodwaters slammed into the concrete wall and breached it.

"That part was hit hard, that’s why it cracked," said Roberto Pandi, a longtime resident. "Last year, floods came one after another, and huge logs were carried toward this side. The dike couldn’t withstand it and gave way."

Another resident, Paolo Bilocura, said the collapse came just a few months after the project was completed.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Davao City District Office submitted a request for emergency funds to repair the damaged portion, but it remains unapproved.

Complicating the matter, a nearby property owner is demanding more than P3 million from the contractor, claiming the company used their land during construction without paying for it. The landowner has since filed a case with the Ombudsman against the DPWH for its failure to address the issue and initiate repairs.

Meantime, DPWH 11 spokesperson Dean Ortiz acknowledged the conflict and said the regional office would "intervene and negotiate with both the landowner and the contractor on how to expedite the repair."