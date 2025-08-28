QCPD releases fallen debris case findings

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) released initial findings Thursday on a probe into the falling debris at a condominium that killed one student and injured two others.

In a statement, the QCPD’s Special Investigation Team said preliminary findings show visible cracks on the facade of Unit 8-D, where antennas were recently installed.

“An independent structural expert also observed that vibrations from drilling and antenna installation may have contributed to the loosening and detachment of plaster materials,” police said.

The update comes after one of the three injured students, all minors from Don Roces Science High School, died Wednesday from his injuries.

To recall, the three students were walking in front of the building on 12 August when a portion of concrete fell from an upper floor. Two of the victims suffered severe head injuries, while a third sustained an arm injury.

All were rushed to Capitol Medical Center for treatment.

Police have met with the victims’ families and representatives from the companies involved to clarify potential responsibilities.

The QCPD said it is collecting sworn statements and documentary evidence and has requested technical documents from relevant government agencies.

Once all evidence is evaluated, police said appropriate charges will be recommended if warranted. The QCPD also stated that the condominium management is cooperating with the investigation.