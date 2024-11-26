Solaire Resort welcomes PSY as new brand ambassador

Solaire Resort Entertainment City and Solaire Resort North, two of the most luxurious integrated resorts in Manila, are announcing the appointment of record-breaking South Korean singer PSY as their new brand ambassador.

The exciting partnership follows PSY’s recent full-house performance ‘K-Swag Legend’ at The Theatre at Solaire on 14 September 2024, showcasing his popularity in the Philippines.

PSY brings dynamic energy to Solaire Resort, further solidifying the resort’s reputation as a premier destination for entertainment and luxury.

Brand ambassador

Said Solaire Resort executive vice president, Cyrus Sherafat, “We are delighted to welcome PSY as our brand ambassador. His artistry and charisma resonate with audiences not just in Korea but around the world. Partnering with PSY underscores our commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences to our guests and deepens our engagement with the vibrant Korean community in the Philippines. We look forward to the exciting collaborations that lie ahead.”

PSY’s role as brand ambassador will encompass various promotional activities, with the aim of enhancing Solaire Resort’s cultural and entertainment offerings.

Everyone is invited to join in celebrating this collaboration with PSY, paving the way for unforgettable experiences right in the heart of Manila.

Solaire Resort’s new campaign video featuring PSY will be released through various channels, including the luxurious integrated destination resort’s official website, Facebook and Instagram accounts.