PNP probe military's lawyer death, AFP asks to keep it private

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has extended investigative support in the case of a military lawyer found dead inside his quarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City over the weekend.

In a press briefing at Camp Crame on Monday, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo made this remark following the statement of the Armed Forces of the Philippines that they are now in coordination with the police organization and the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) “to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Fajardo said the PNP’s Forensic Group has been investigating the death of Col. Rolando Escalona Jr. of the Judge Advocate General’s Service (JAGS) who was found lifeless last 22 November.

Based on the initial investigation, Fajardo confirmed Escalona sustained one gunshot wound and the firearm found in the scene matched to his injury.

Fajardo refused to provide further details when asked whether the incident involved foul play as the AFP requested to keep the investigation private.

“They have already processed where the incident transpired but as to the nature and progress of the investigation, the AFP requested we keep it under wraps while ongoing investigation,” she said.

Fajardo likewise noted that said family of Escalona has also asked for privacy.

“Let us wait for the culmination and completion of the investigation po with respect to the death of a senior officer in AFP counterpart. Out of respect to our counterparts who requested to conduct the investigation in private, but we are in constant communication with them,” she said.

The PNP spokesperson also noted any update on the case will be forwarded to the concerned authorities and the family.

“This is still under investigation and we have to find out if he was subjected to ballistic or paraffin examination. We are still waiting for the result of the autopsy. But the family requested some privacy with respect to the update on this case,” she said.

Fajardo said the result of the autopsy conducted by SOCO will be released this week.