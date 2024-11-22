Over P38-M illegal drugs destroyed

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) reported on Friday that it had destroyed 5.6 kilograms of dangerous drugs seized in a 20 November operation in Jolo, Sulu.

Authorities said that the confiscated drugs had an estimated street value of at least P38 million.

PDEA-BARMM touted its use of a unique “rendering inert” method, making it the first region in the country to adopt this approach.

The “rendering inert” procedure adheres to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime guidelines for the safe handling and disposal of chemicals related to illegal drug production.

After the destruction, PDEA officials and the local court transformed the mixed materials into a cement marker or monument, symbolizing the community’s commitment to combating the country’s drug problem.

The destroyed illegal substances were linked to 97 cases filed in Jolo’s Regional Trial Court Branch 3 from 2022 to the present, underscoring the significant volume of illegal drugs seized by PDEA-BARMM.

Judge Alsad Alfad Jr. commended the tireless efforts of PDEA and local law enforcement in their continuing fight against illegal drugs, emphasizing their commitment to upholding the rule of law and human rights.

Meantime, PDEA regional director Gil Cesario Castro expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from the provincial government, the Prosecutor’s Office, the provincial court and the Philippine National Police Forensic Unit in Sulu.