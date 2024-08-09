Families matter

Juicy talks about Yulo, his mom and his girlfriend would die down as they’ve all spewed out their mouthfuls, and in one huddle with the media, even Yulo’s father had his turn by revealing that money is not the contention between the son and the mother but the girlfriend who gets to stay in the champ’s quarters wherever.

The furor over the double gold medalists would fire up again when he comes home to the Philippines for a hero’s welcome. But the fire will surely smolder and reach its flying heat if Yulo comes home with San Jose and hangs on to him in the motorcade and everywhere else to the exclusion of his family.

But there were also cute and very enviable new items recently about the Yulo boy, such as the gift offerings to him of a vacation house in Nasugbu, Batangas and a lifetime subscription to Vivamax. Who knows, he might also get a gift offering of a lifetime free manicure, pedicure and foot spa.

What are you watching?

Do Pinoys who love film festivals bother with the Carlos Yulo mystique? Maybe not. The Cinemalaya goes on and nobody seems to care about the Olympics and the Pinoy glories in that global turf.