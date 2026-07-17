Tom Holland is celebrating the release of The Odyssey with a heartfelt tribute to the people behind Christopher Nolan’s latest epic, describing the experience as one of the defining moments of his acting career.

In an Instagram post on 17 July, Holland reflected on the challenges and rewards of working on the highly anticipated adaptation, saying the project offered both creative fulfillment and lifelong memories.

“There are movies where you are challenged and fulfilled creatively and there are jobs where you meet wonderful people. The Odyssey is BOTH. Being a part of this epic adventure has been one of the greatest pleasures of my career,” he said.

The actor went on to thank the production team and his fellow cast members, acknowledging the effort that went into bringing the ambitious film to life. He also expressed his appreciation to director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas for entrusting him with what he described as “the opportunity of a lifetime.”