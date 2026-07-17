According to Solidum, Tacloban City has become a symbol of resilience since it was devastated by Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) in 2013.

For his part, DOST-Eastern Visayas Regional Director John Glenn Ocaña emphasized that the region’s progress has been made possible through strong partnerships among local government units, academic institutions, the private sector, and communities that recognize science and technology as a necessity for inclusive growth rather than a luxury.

“Resilience is not optional—it is a way of life,” he said.

Ocaña underscored Eastern Visayas’ growing role as a hub of innovation, introducing science tourism as a new initiative that showcases the region’s technologies, innovation hubs, and local ingenuity as destinations in themselves.

Reflecting this vision, one of the innovative highlights launched during the opening ceremonies was the Eastern Visayas’ Science Tourism initiative, which is aimed at fostering public awareness and appreciation of science, technology, and innovation by integrating them into eco-tourism experiences in the region.

Meanwhile, DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations Sancho Mabborang highlighted the urgent need for science-based decision-making as communities continue to face increasing natural hazards.

“The challenges of today cannot be addressed by conventional solutions alone. They require innovation, collaboration, partnerships, and, most importantly, decisions grounded in science,” Mabborang said, describing this as the agency's core mission.

With this, the DOST-Eastern Visayas proudly showcased the launch of the Region VIII Climate Change Adaptation-Disaster Risk Resilience and Management Strategy Roadmap, featuring a long-term science-driven detailed plan to strengthen the region’s resilience through climate adaptation, disaster risk reduction, sustainable development, and technology-enabled governance.

DOST Assistant Secretary for Countryside Development Maria Teresa Bien-De Guzman gestures toward the Eastern Visayas Climate Change Adaptation and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Strategy Roadmap during its ceremonial launch at the opening of the 2026 Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week in Tacloban City.

On the other hand, DOST Assistant Secretary for Countryside Development Maria Teresa Bien-De Guzman reaffirmed DOST’s commitment to ensure that science must create meaningful and tangible improvements in people’s lives.

“When we speak of science and technology, we are not speaking of abstract ideas. Ang agham ay hindi dapat nakikita lamang sa laboratoryo. Ang agham ay dapat ramdam,” she said.

She noted that innovation can emerge not only from cities but also from rural communities and the youth, citing Eastern Visayas as an example of how research is being translated into resilient communities, sustainable livelihoods, and improved public services.

De Guzman also assured local governments, researchers, innovators, and communities that DOST will continue its support in connecting people with technologies and bringing science closer to every Filipino.

Other landmark initiatives were also launched during the opening ceremony, further strengthening the region’s science, technology, and innovation ecosystem.

These include the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the STEM Education Enhancement Project; the ceremonial turnover of P17.8 million worth of mobile command and control vehicle from DOST to the local government units of Biliran and Catarman to boost the respective local government units’ disaster preparedness; the launch of the Smarter Approaches to Reinvigorate Agriculture as an Industry in the Philippines–Centralized National Hub for Regional Operations Eastern Visayas Implementation Plan (2026–2029); and the ceremonial opening of the DOST Advanced Manufacturing Center in Eastern Visayas.

Running until 17 July, Friday, the three-day RSTW celebration in Eastern Visayas features technology exhibits, innovation showcases, research presentations, forums, and networking activities aimed at promoting science-based solutions that improve lives, strengthen communities, and drive sustainable development in the region. NEIL ALCOBER