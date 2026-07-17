For Ryan Rillera, who has been working as a motorcycle taxi rider since 2017, the meeting marked a significant milestone in the industry's long campaign for legal recognition.

During the dialogue, riders had the opportunity to hear the government's position firsthand, raise concerns, and offer recommendations as the LTFRB continues to refine the implementing rules.

Both regulators and rider representatives stressed a shared objective of creating a motorcycle taxi industry that is legal, professional, safe, and sustainable.

One of the major issues discussed was rider livelihood, particularly the implementation of an authorized rider cap.

Participants welcomed the LTFRB's commitment to enforcing the cap, saying it would help prevent an oversupply of riders while ensuring fairer earnings for those operating legally.

The consultation also tackled fare concerns, passenger discounts, and other implementation issues. The LTFRB assured participants that the comments and recommendations raised during the meeting would be considered before the IRR is finalized.

Rider representatives described the dialogue as a positive development, saying that direct engagement with regulators helps address concerns more effectively and reduce misinformation about the proposed rules.

They also emphasized that clear and fair regulations would benefit not only riders but also commuters by promoting stronger accountability, proper accreditation, and consistent enforcement across the motorcycle taxi industry.

As the consultation concluded, both riders and LTFRB officials expressed support for continued dialogue as the country moves closer to the full legalization of motorcycle taxi services.