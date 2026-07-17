The approval stemmed from a 11 June letter from Naga City Mayor Maria Leonor Gerona-Robredo, who requested that the plebiscite ratifying Presidential Proclamation No. 1267 be held on the same day as the BSKE.

The proclamation declared Naga City a highly urbanized city, subject to ratification through a plebiscite.

Comelec said the plebiscite is required under Section 453 of the Local Government Code and Administrative Order No. 270 before the proclamation can take effect.

The poll body noted that Naga City is already an independent component city, whose registered voters are barred by law from voting for provincial elective officials in Camarines Sur.

Since the conversion would not affect the political and economic rights of voters in the province, Comelec ruled that only the registered voters of Naga City are entitled to participate in the plebiscite.

The commission also cited previous instances where plebiscites were synchronized with regular elections, including those involving Barangay New Nabang Village in Muntinlupa City, Presentacion in Camarines Sur and Don Marcelino in Davao Occidental.

Comelec said there is sufficient time to prepare for the synchronized exercise and that limiting participation to Naga City's registered voters makes the arrangement operationally feasible.

The poll body directed the Deputy Executive Director for Operations to implement the resolution.