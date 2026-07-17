According to Comelec, the five candidates are Raul Rex del Rosario Mangubat, Marvin Opamin Dupal-ag, Leysander Aguilar Ordenes, Jacinto Bautista Frani Jr., and Jennifer Austria Barzaga.

The special election will be held on 29 August 2026 to fill the vacant congressional seat representing the 4th Legislative District of Cavite, which covers Dasmariñas City.

Comelec said the election period will run from 30 July to 13 September.

During the election period, the carrying, bearing or transporting of firearms and other deadly weapons in public places will be prohibited unless authorized by the poll body. The gun ban will apply only within Dasmariñas City.

The campaign period for the special election is scheduled from 30 July to 27 August.