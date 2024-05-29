Marcos to discuss regional strategies at Shangri-La Dialogue

SINGAPORE — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday that he would address the future strategies for the Philippines and the region in light of current geopolitical challenges during the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue here later this week.

During the interview with the Philippine media delegation in Brunei, Marcos emphasized the significance of this opportunity for shaping defense and security policies, particularly concerning the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Marcos also underscored the interconnectedness of regional and global dynamics, noting that the issues at hand extend beyond the Philippines.

"The discussions before focused on the Asia-Pacific, but the West Philippine Sea is very important. It's so important to international trade that we can actually say that the stakeholders — the stakeholders are no longer limited to (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), Asia, Indo-Pacific," Marcos Jr. said, stressing the global ramifications of regional maritime disputes.

Marcos Jr. is expected to outline the Philippines' stance on legal, geopolitical, and diplomatic issues, offering a comprehensive view of the nation's approach to ensuring regional stability.

Given its crucial role in international trade routes, Marcos said the West Philippine Sea's security and stability are matters of international concern.

"It really involves the global economy already and so that is why I think the Philippines' position is going to be important in the decision-making of many of the policymakers around the world," Marcos said.

Marcos arrived here in Singapore at around 4:52 pm on Wednesday to deliver the keynote address at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on 31 May.

His speech will open the 21st edition of this premier defense summit in Asia.

Previous keynote speakers have included Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.