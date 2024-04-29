Catapang promotes BuCor officer for exemplary performance

Bureau of Corrections Director Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. yesterday ordered the spot promotion of a correction officer to a higher rank in recognition of her significant achievements.

The promotion of CO1 Everlyn Mary Pingian to CO2 was endorsed by Catapang after demonstrating the qualities of a dedicated corrections officer, excelling not only in performing her duties, but in doing so with excellence.

“We hope to have more Pingian in BuCor, worthy of emulation, siguro kung lahat ng corrections officers natin ay tulad nya, mababawasan ng malaki ang problema natin sa atin mga facilities,” Catapang said.

Her most recent accomplishment occurred when a female guard, stationed at the Medium Security Camp of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City, observed Wilmar Castro of Rosario, Pasig City, inserting an object into her private parts during a comprehensive strip cavity search.

This prompted Pingian to instruct Castro to squat several times, which resulted in the discovery of a tube containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu.

She was arrested by Pingian and turned over to the Muntinlupa City Philippine National Police while the confiscated substance turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Castro was visiting his cousin, Jeric Fino, a PDL from Dorm 4B, MedSeCamp of NBP.