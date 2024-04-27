Mansion House museum gets greenlight

BAGUIO CITY — Members of the Baguio City Council agreed to the plan of Philippine’s First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos to install a new Presidential Museum inside the Mansion House.

The councilors through a resolution said this will be in line with the designation of Baguio City as one of the country’s Creative City for Crafts and Folks Arts. Such designation came from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The local legislators stated that the museum will boost the reputation of the city as educational center of the North. This is because of the exemplary contributions of Baguio to economic, cultural, political, ken social progress for the people.

The First Lady earlier announced her plan to establish a Presidential museum inside the Mansion House. In here she said, documents and texts on the history of every President who served the country and other memorabilia including the attires flags and other essentials used by the presidents will be displayed at the museum.

Included also are sculpted busts of the leaders.

The Mansion House located at Pacdal serves as a residence of the presidents of the country and also a witness to the very many significant activities of the government. It is also a famous tourist destination in the city.