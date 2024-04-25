Rotary Club of Bagumbayan-Manila awards 10 outstanding OFWs

The Rotary Club of Bagumbayan-Manila (RCBM) recognized the Ten Outstanding Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) for 2024-2025, their flagship project and on its 6th year in the making, held on 11 April 2024 at Midas and Casino Hotel, Pasay City.

Mayor Maria Sheilah "Honey" H. Lacuna-Pangan of the City of Manila was the guest of honor and speaker and awarded the Plaques of Recognition to the awardees, assisted by RCBM President Jojo Uy Ching, All-Star President (ASP)/Past President (PP) Manny Inserto, Chairman, PP Eric Marquez, Past District Governors Ernie Choa and Danny Yu, Board of Advisers.

RCBM Director Bernie Ngo led the Invocation followed by Past President (PP) Eric Marquez delivered his Welcome Address, and President Jojo Uy Ching introduced the guest of honor and speaker to the delight of more than 100 guests.

RCBM Past District Governor Robert Khoa gave his Inspirational Message while ASP/PP Manny Inserto, the Chairman of this flagship project delivered his Closing Remarks.

The Ten Outstanding Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) were recognized by their invaluable contribution to nation building and economic development through their remittances, demonstrating exemplary leadership in community service, outstanding performance to their chosen fields, Samaritan to his fellow workers and shown eroism to his countrymen and other nationalities.

The awardees were Rodel Nacianceno a.k.a. Coco Martin, a worker in Canada and now Hari ng Primetime - FPJ's Batang Quiapo; Dr. Dr. Joseph Berlin P. Juanzon, general manager of Bader Maintenance and Construction of the Kingdom of Bahrain and now Board of Regent of the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM); Dr. Ronald P. Romero, head of logistics at TNT, United Arab Emirates and now Vice President for Academic Affairs at PLM; Captain Rodel V. Mangaba, seaman and Master Mariner and now Panel of Examiner Marina for Major/Minor Patrons and Boat Captains; Evelyn R. Refugio, nurse in the United Arab Emirates; Leah de Guzman, Regional Finance Director PT Aluvindo Extrusion of Indonesia and now Chief Finance Officer of Telecom Meycauyan; Hope B. Francisco, Cost Accountant of Poly-Tech Maintenance and Industrial Operations Co. Ltd. of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and now Assistant Finance Manager of AlliedKonsult Eco-Solution Corporation; Engr. Cipriano P. Abdon, Metrology Engineer of Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory in Kuwait and now President of Asian Electrosystems Corporation; Captain Gerald L. Flora, seaman and Master Mariner and now Master of IMS Japan Chemical Tanker Vessel; and Roseller I. Martinez, Auto Mechanic Supervisor of Micron Precision Tooling Ltd., Thailand and Toyota Motors UBO, Japan and now in business for 2-wheel and 4-wheel cars.

Masters of Ceremony were Past Presidents Juanito Kaw and Richard Chua Chiaco.