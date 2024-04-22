Blinkers, sirens removal from unauthorized vehicles to instill courtesy, discipline — AO

Blinkers and sirens ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to be removed from unauthorized vehicles, are a big help in instilling road courtesy and discipline and eventually the safety of all road users.

And to see to it, that it will be strictly implemented and in compliance with Administrative Order 18 issued by the President, Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor Mendoza II said he has instructed all regional directors to coordinate with the offices of various government agencies in their respective areas for the mandatory removal of sirens, blinkers, and similar devices attached to vehicles that are not authorized to use them.

Mendoza said the coordination would pave the way for the accounting of government-owned and private motor vehicles owned by government employees and officials that have sirens, blinkers and other similar devices but are not included in the list of those allowed to use them under the AO 18.

"I take this opportunity to appeal to our fellow government workers to voluntarily remove these gadgets in compliance with the directive of our Chief Executive, President Marcos," Mendoza said.

"Ayaw nating dumating pa tayo sa punto na magkakasitahan at magkakahulihan pa sa kalsada dahil maliwanag ang utos ng ating Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista na mahigpit na ipatupad ang kautusan ng ating Pangulo," he added.

Under Section 1 of the AO, all government officials and personnel are prohibited from utilizing sirens, blinkers, and other similar gadgets that produce exceptionally loud or startling sounds, including dome lights, blinkers, or other similar signaling or flashing devices.

"Unauthorized and improper use of signaling or flashing devices by government officials and employees shall be dealt with in accordance with applicable laws, rules and regulations," the AO read.

Under Section 2, it stated that sirens, blinkers, and other similar devices shall not be used unless in clearly appropriate circumstances, and only by motor vehicles designated for official use by the AFP, NBI, and PNP, and fire trucks, hospital ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

"In this light, all government officials and personnel are hereby reminded that use of sirens, dome lights, blinkers, and other similar devices shall only be under exigent or emergency circumstances or situations or to ensure the expedient and safe passage of emergency responders," it said.

Mendoza said they are now coordinating with the DOTr in coordination with other concerned agencies for the review, evaluation, and updating of existing policies and guidelines to ensure the effective implementation of the AO.

On the part of the private vehicles, Mendoza said they are now coordinating with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other law enforcement agencies to apprehend violators.

Mendoza welcomed the issuance of the AO, saying the LTO has been receiving complaints even before, especially from netizens, regarding allegations of abuses committed by vehicles with sirens and blinkers.