DA, World Bank meet for project evaluation

The Department of Agriculture (DA) announced on Sunday the conduct of the three-week 17th World Bank Implementation Support Mission to the Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP) starting today.

According to the DA, the World Bank (WB) will review compliance with the agreed actions about the projects, along with their financial management, disbursement, and procurement.

The ISS will allow the institution to oversee the remaining investments under the Second Additional Financing with the European Union Grant and evaluate the implementation of the Institutional Strengthening Action Plan.

The ISM is set to kick off with the opening of the DA-PRDP Exhibit at the DA Central Office in Quezon City, which will showcase the organization’s 10-year evolution and major accomplishments.

From 23 to 26 April, a series of technical discussions will be held between the WB and the PRDP components and units, which the DA said will focus on key thematic areas, including financial management, knowledge management and communication, monitoring, and evaluation of subprojects, and mainstreaming of PRDP innovations.

In the second week, the DA-PRDP and WB will visit the Investments in Rural Enterprise and Agriculture and Fisheries Productivity and Intensified Building-Up of Infrastructure and Logistics for Development subprojects in Visayas and Mindanao.

Seven subprojects will be visited, four in Bohol and three in the Davao Region.

An agriculture digital solutions roundtable discussion with agri-tech and fintech companies will take place from 7 to 8 May.

The 17th PRDP and second PRDP Scale-Up WB ISM will culminate on 9 May, when the World Bank will present its findings, recommendations, and overall performance rating of the reviewed projects.