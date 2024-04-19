Bacolod, Iloilo mayors call on VP Sara’s resignation amid FL issue

Local chief executives from Bacolod and Iloilo are urging Vice President Sara Duterte to “adhere to the principle of delicadeza” and resign from the Cabinet after she joined rallies calling for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s ouster.

In separate statements, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas and Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez slammed the Vice President for crossing the line and joining protests hurling seditious attacks against the President.

"In light of recent events, it is crucial for all cabinet members to uphold the utmost support and unity. Secretary Sara's presence at events where the leadership is criticized has raised concerns. Adhering to the principle of delicadeza, it may be wise for her to consider stepping down to preserve the integrity and unity of the administration," Benitez said.

For his part, Treñas stressed that “if a Cabinet secretary cannot give full and complete support to the President who appointed him or her, the best and only option available is to resign."

Both mayors have expressed their support to First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, who was previously raising the alarm amid seditious attacks and ouster plots against the President.

They also agreed with the First Lady, saying that the Vice President crossed lines “that should not be crossed” amid allegations of a secret deal between her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, and the Chinese government.

“We empathize with the First Lady as she expresses her disappointment that the Vice President attends rallies where the President is criticized,” read the joint statement issued by the two local chief executives.

“It seems inappropriate for a Vice President, who campaigned under the same party banner as the President, to participate in such events and react with amusement to the attacks,” it added.

The two mayors from Western Visayas also stressed they were disappointed with the Vice President for joining rallies calling for the President’s ouster, emphasizing that she was a key member of President Marcos’ cabinet.

To recall, the President appointed the Vice President to lead the Department of Education (DepEd), one of the country’s biggest executive agencies mandated “to protect and promote the right of every Filipino to quality, equitable, culture-based, and complete basic education.”

“Moreover, as the Secretary of Education, she is a key member of the President's cabinet. A certain level of solidarity is expected. There are unspoken rules and lines that should not be crossed,” the local chief executives said.

Earlier, San Jose del Monte City Representative Rida Robes also defended the First Lady, pointing out that her reaction on the attacks against President Marcos, who flagged the alleged secret deal between former President Rodrigo Duterte and China, was not only "delayed but also kind."

"They savaged her husband and to her credit, her reaction was not only delayed but also polite. Now, compare her language to the venom spilled by the Dutertes. Is the First Lady's statement factual? Yes. It is based on the truth. It is an honest reaction to insults uttered during a rally that happened," the lawmaker said.

Robes agreed with Araneta-Marcos that the First Lady was "always kind" to the Vice President but she crossed the line when she attended a rally that not only maligned the President but also called for his ouster.

"They are now taking to the streets to call for his ouster and yet the Palace respects their exercise of free speech. And these same people are saying that the First Lady due to her position is not entitled to the same right to express her opinion," Robes said.