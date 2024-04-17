Immigration chief encourages people to report illegal aliens during caravan

During the agency's service caravan, Commissioner Norman Tansingco of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) encouraged individuals living in Iloilo and nearby areas to report any illegal aliens to the BI Intelligence team.

According to Tansingco, several individuals reported illegal aliens in their region during the Mindanao leg of its "Bagong Immigration" caravan.

"We are serious in our drive against illegal aliens; hence, we bring our people closer to the communities to get on-the-ground information about foreigners who are not complying with immigration laws," the BI chief stated.

Tansingco added that they are welcoming reports against illegal aliens and foreign sexual predators that might be hiding in far-flung provinces.

"As part of our #ShieldKids Campaign, we have intelligence personnel joining our caravan to receive information from community members regarding foreign sexual predators and sex tourists that might be plaguing their area," he earlier said.

On 17 April, the second leg of the BI's service caravan was held at the Seda Hotel in Iloilo.

Applications for dual citizenship, departure clearances, tourist visa extensions, and other essential clearances are among the many business activities for which the caravan provides expedited processing.

The BI is set to launch its service caravan in Baguio on 8 May and in Batangas on 5 June.