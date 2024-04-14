PHIVOLCS records Taal phreatic eruption, volcanic quake

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported on Sunday that Taal Volcano in the Batangas province had a phreatic eruption and volcanic tremor based on their 24-hour monitoring.

According to the state seismology bureau, the phreatic eruption lasted four minutes.

On Saturday, Taal spewed 4709 tonnes of sulfur dioxide and was observed to have an upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the main crater lake.

The volcanic quake, on the other hand, lasted for six minutes.

Taal Volcano remains in Alert Level 1, which PHIVOLCS defines as a level with a persisting abnormal condition that should not be interpreted to have ceased unrest or the threat of eruptive activity.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public of possible hazards that can occur, including steam-driven, phreatic, or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations, or expulsions of volcanic gas.

Entry into Taal Volcano Island, especially the main crater and Daang Kastila fissures, and occupancy, and boating on Taal Lake are currently prohibited.

Flying aircraft close to the volcano is also strongly advised to be avoided, as airborne ash, ballistic fragments from sudden explosions, and wind-remobilized ash may pose hazards to aircraft.