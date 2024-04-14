Inmates hail Catapang’s reforms

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. was lauded over the weekend for improving conditions and expediting the release of inmates.

Following Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla’s directive to implement reforms, Catapang has overseen the decongestion of prisons, including the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

Inmates interviewed by the DAILY TRIBUNE expressed satisfaction with Catapang’s leadership.

One inmate, released after six years for a firearms offense, said, “I can finally be with my family again. Thank you, Director General Catapang, for this second chance.”

Another inmate, convicted of car theft as a teenager, was grateful for his release after a year in prison. A third inmate, serving a drug sentence, was released four years early.

A fourth inmate, convicted of robbery, was released after four years, praising BuCor’s programs for his early release.

The inmates’ identities were withheld for their protection.

BuCor reported that approximately 11,347 inmates were released nationwide between June 2022 and January 2023 through the “Bilis Laya” program.