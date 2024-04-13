Taal still Alert Level 1 despite phreatic eruption

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded a phreatic eruption at Taal Volcano’s main crater early Friday morning.

The seismology bureau said the steam-driven eruption occurred between 5:11 a.m. and 5:24 a.m.

According to Phivolcs, an attached agency of the Department of Science and Technology, the eruption produced a white steam-laden plume 2,400 meters high that drifted southwest, as shown on internet protocol camera images.

Phivolcs said sulfur dioxide emissions (SO2) averaged 9.677 metric tons per day on Thursday and have been consistently elevated this year, averaging 10,248 metric tons per day since January 2024.

“The phreatic event was likely driven by the continued emission of hot volcanic gases at Taal’s main crater and could be succeeded by similar phreatic activity,” it said in an advisory.

It added: “The background levels of volcanic earthquake activity and ground deformation detected at Taal indicate that unrest is unlikely to progress into a magmatic eruption.”

Taal Volcano remains at Alert Level 1, which Phivolcs defines as a level with a persisting abnormal condition that should not be interpreted to have ceased unrest or the threat of eruptive activity.

“At Alert Level 1, sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within TVI [Taal Volcano Island],” it said.

“Furthermore, the degassing of high concentrations of volcanic SO2 continues to pose the threat of potential long-term health impacts on communities around the Taal caldera that are frequently exposed to volcanic gas.”

Hence, Phivolcs implemented strict prohibitions on entry into TVI, Taal’s permanent danger zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure.