MIAA: Avoid airport welcomes, send-offs amid high heat index

Due to the high heat index at NCR, MIAA urges vulnerable groups to avoid airport welcomes and send-offs.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) urges friends and family of departing and arriving passengers to think twice before bringing elderly, pregnant, or persons with medical conditions to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) for farewells and greetings due to the recent high heat indexes in the country.

This advisory emphasizes the MIAA's concern for airport patrons' safety during this period when the country is also experiencing the negative impacts of the heatwave.

The health hazards associated with high temperatures have been brought to light by a number of recent occurrences, one of which involved an old person who, following a medical treatment session, came straight to the airport to greet her relatives.

The patient became lightheaded on her way to the airport and needed emergency medical attention.

The National Capital Region (NCR) has seen a notable increase in temperatures recently, with a peak of 42°C recorded on 9 April.

This is a substantial rise from the 39°C to 40°C range that was reported between 6 and 8 April.

The heat index is predicted by PAGASA to stay dangerously high, with highs of 40°C Friday (12 April) and 41°C on 13 April.

These high readings are getting closer to thresholds that raise the risk of heat-related ailments like heat exhaustion and stroke.

"Given the current weather conditions, we urge everyone to minimize non-essential visits, particularly with vulnerable family members," MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Castro Ines said.

"We respect that it has become a tradition for our kababayans to send off and welcome in bulk groups their relatives at the airport, but the safety and well-being of everyone at our terminals is paramount. That is why we are advising all of them, especially family members included in vulnerable groups, to stay at home instead of going out and experiencing the scorching weather," the airport chief explained.

Furthermore, GM Ines has also directed all operational departments to step up their efforts to monitor and help travelers who might have medical emergencies as a result of the heat.

These actions are a crucial part of MIAA's all-encompassing plan to guarantee a safe and cozy atmosphere for every NAIA visitor throughout these severe weather conditions.