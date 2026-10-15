

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Cagayan de Oro City Hall secured a P9.55-billion annual budget for Fiscal Year 2027 following its approval by the 21st City Council during its budget hearing on Thursday, 15 October.

The approved budget maintains the same allocation of P9.55 billion in the current year, 2026, and for the upcoming year 2027.

During the presentation, the Local Finance Committee outlined the four major budget allocations for the coming year, which are aligned with Mayor Klarex Uy’s RISE development agenda: Regional Leadership; Institutional Development and Participatory Governance; Safety, Security, and Human Development; and Economic Recovery.

Of the approved budget, P1.07 billion is allocated for Regional Leadership, P2.3 billion for Institutional Development and Participatory Governance, P4.2 billion for Safety, Security, and Human Development, and P1.9 billion for Economic Recovery.

Presiding Officer and Vice Mayor Jocelyn ‘Bebot’ Rodriguez emphasized the importance of ensuring the efficient, prudent, and responsible use of public funds.

The budget deliberations were conducted pursuant to City Council Resolution No. 1582-2026. They were attended by members of the 21st City Council, the Local Finance Committee, department heads, and other officials involved in the budget process.