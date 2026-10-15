The younger Daza did not mention when his grandfather passed away, but a post by the Palapag Municipal Information Office said he passed away on 12 October 2026.

TACLOBAN CITY – Former Northern Samar Governor Raul Daza, a staunch critic of the dictatorship of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., has passed away at the age of 91, his grandson, Northern Samar First District Rep. Niko Raul Daza announced on Thursday evening.

To pay his final respects, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday night visited the wake of the late Quirino Gov. Dakila Carlo “Dax”…

Daza devoted over five decades of his life in public service as a lawyer, certified public accountant, legislator, governor, and political leader. He started his public service immediately after he passed the Bar Examination in 1957, where he placed 11th among the examinees.

He served seven terms in the House of Representatives between 1969 and 2019, including as Speaker Pro Tempore and Senior Deputy Speaker, and three terms as Governor of Northern Samar from 2001 to 2010.

He also served as Deputy Minister of the Presidential Commission on Good Government and Commissioner of the Presidential Commission on Constitutional Reforms.

His foray into politics started in 1967 when he ran in the special election for Representative of the then Lone District of Northern Samar to fill the unexpired term of Representative Eladio T. Balite, who had died, but lost to the administration Nacionalista Party candidate Vice Gov. Eusebio Moore.

After two years, in the 1969 regular elections, he ran again as the candidate of the opposition Liberal Party and beat Moore for the same congressional post, which he held for one term until January 1973, when Marcos abolished Congress following the declaration of Martial Law on 21 September 1972.

Daza was among the legislators who filed a case at the Supreme Court questioning the constitutionality of the martial law declaration and actively campaign against the ratification of the 1973 Constitution.

Facing an imminent arrest like other high-profile political leaders at that time, Daza fled with his family to the United States on 23 January 1973, where he later sought and was granted political asylum by the U.S. government.

During his exile in the US, Daza notably became a member of the State Bar of California and a California CPA without formal US schooling.

In the US, Daza led the anti-Marcos campaign together with opposition leaders such as Benigno Aquino Sr., Jovito Salonga, and Raul Manglapus.

In the early 1980s, the US government conducted an investigation and linked several exiles, including Daza, to the April 6 Liberation Movement, an anti-dictatorship urban guerrilla group which claimed responsibility for a series of bombings in Manila meant to destabilize the dictatorship.

After the Aquino assassination, he returned to the country on 12 August 1985 despite a pending warrant of arrest. A day after his return, Daza was put under arrest and arraigned before a Quezon City court on charges of multiple violations of the anti-subversion law.

He also faced charges of subversion, arson and homicide in connection with his alleged involvement with the "Light-A-Fire Movement."

Daza was granted bail due to pressure from a group of U.S. senators. He joined the opposition "parliament of the streets" and campaigned for Ninoy's widow Cory Aquino against Marcos in the snap election of 7 February 1986.

After she took power following the 1986 Edsa Revolution, Aquino appointed Daza as Deputy Minister of the Presidential Commission on Good Government and, at the same time, Northern Samar governor until 1987, when he announced his candidacy as Representative of the First District.