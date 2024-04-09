Male passenger with arrest warrant nabbed at Clark Airport

The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) announced that a 51-year-old Filipino was apprehended upon his arrival in the Philippines from Doha, Qatar, on Monday evening. This successful arrest was made possible through the combined efforts of the Clark International Airport Police Station of Aviation Security Unit 3 and the Mabalacat City Police Station.

According to the PNP-AVSEGROUP, the suspect was apprehended by virtue of a warrant of arrest for a violation of Section 5(i) of Republic Act 9262, also known as the Anti-Violence against Women and Their Children Act of 2004, filed against him on 1 February 2017, with a recommended bail of P60,000.

Using an alternative recording device (ARD), the suspect was duly informed in a language he understood about the nature of his arrest and his constitutional rights.

Thereafter, the suspect was brought to Mabalacat City Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

PNP AVSEGROUP director, P/BGen Christopher N. Abrahano, stated that this joint effort demonstrates the exceptional preparedness and responsiveness of AVSEGROUP personnel, alongside PNP local units, to uphold the law and ensure the safety of the airport community.

"It is through such diligent work and partnership that we continue to safeguard our airport community and uphold public trust," he added.