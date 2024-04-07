MC taxi expansion faces opposition anew

Metro Manila's worsening traffic situation has prompted transportation advocates to make a collaborative plea for keeping the 45,000 motorcycle taxi cap to prevent further road congestion.

National Confederation of Tricycle Operators and Drivers Associations of the Philippines President Ariel Lim said over the weekend that the expansion of the motorcycle taxi fleet should be controlled to avoid adverse impacts on the metro’s transport infrastructure.

“Every additional motorcycle taxi exacerbates our traffic woes and sidelines traditional transport sectors crucial for our city's mobility,” Lim said.

Laban Transport Network Vehicle Service president Jun de Leon also echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the broader implications on public safety and livelihoods.

“We must ensure that each step we take on our roads is a step towards progress, not regression,” De Leon urged.

Aside from these transportation groups, it can be recalled that Vice Chair Joel Chua of the Metro Manila Development Committee in the House of Representatives had called on government regulators to prioritize sustainable expansion outside Metro Manila.

The appeal includes the implementation of thorough impact assessments and stakeholder engagements before any expansions are entertained.

It has been almost five years since the launch of the motorcycle taxi pilot study, which began in 2019. However, government regulators are yet to create a law regulating the use of bike taxis as a legal and safe mode of affordable public transportation.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez had previously called on lawmakers to legalize and expand the operations of motorcycle taxis.

Currently, the motorcycle taxi pilot study is confined to three cities: Metro Manila, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro.

Government regulators licensed only three players—Angkas, MOVE IT, and JoyRide—to take part in the taxi pilot study to provide affordable, safe, and reliable transportation to thousands of daily commuters.