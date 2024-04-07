Hospital’s ‘palit-ulo’ scheme under scrutiny

A lawmaker on Sunday sought a congressional probe into the so-called “palit-ulo” or swap-head scheme allegedly being employed by a private hospital against relatives of deceased patients with unpaid hospital dues.

House Resolution 1674, filed by Agri Partylist Rep. Wilbert Lee, prodded the appropriate committee to investigate serious allegations being leveled against ACE (Allied Care Experts) Medical Center, including holding in detention the relatives of patients who died under its care and refusing to provide a death certificate, unless replaced by another person or until their hospital dues were settled.

Deeming the “palit ulo” modus as a “crime of the demon,” Lee issued a stern warning against hospitals engaged in such a practice, stating that they may be held criminally liable for serious illegal detention and Slight Illegal Detention under the Revised Penal Code.

“Acquiring unsettled hospital bills is not a criminal offense under our laws, and the same is also not an ailment requiring compulsory confinement of the patient in a hospital. So stop this shameless, heinous and illegal practice!” Lee said.

Reports have alleged that ACE Medical Center, located in Valenzuela City, barred Richel Mae Alvaro, whose husband was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, from leaving due to their unsettled bill.

Alvarado, who said she was monitored by security guards at the ICU area, where she stayed for almost three days, was still under “illegal detention” even after the remains of her husband were already taken out of the hospital.