Number of injured Filipinos in Taiwan quake rises to 4

The number of injured Filipinos in Taiwan due to the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the self-governing island on Wednesday rose to four on Friday, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Cacdac confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter), that “we have a 4th Taiwan OFW injured due to the earthquake.”

Cacdac said she sustained head injuries due to falling debris but “is out of harm's way and is being treated by a doctor.”

On Wednesday, the DMW said it would provide P30,000 worth of assistance to each injured Filipino.

According to the DMW, the tremor affected about 5,000 Filipinos in Taiwan.

There are 159,480 Filipinos in Taiwan; 150,666 of whom are OFWs.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the quake climbed to 10 on Thursday, with hundreds more stranded or trapped.