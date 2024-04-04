Peru Congress rejects two motions to impeach president

Peru's Congress on Thursday denied two motions to impeach President Dina Boluarte, filed by opposition leftist lawmakers amid a scandal over the leader's luxury Rolex and jewelry collection.

The 61-year-old leader is under investigation for suspected illegal enrichment and failing to declare her luxury timepieces, as well as jewelry such as a $56,000 Cartier bracelet.

Peru's Congress has outsized powers in removing a president from office, prompting frequent political turmoil, and Boluarte has now faced four bids to impeach her since coming to power in 2022.

The motions to impeach her each required 48 votes to be admitted and proceed to debate, but both fell short in a Congress dominated by right-wing parties that support Boluarte.

On Wednesday, Boluarte's embattled government won a vote of confidence for its third cabinet in 16 months.

Boluarte came to power in December 2022 after her predecessor Pedro Castillo tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree, leading to his arrest and impeachment.

This was followed by violent protests demanding Boluarte step down, and that fresh elections be held.

She is also facing a constitutional complaint over a crackdown on those protests, which led to the deaths of more than 50 people.

Boluarte's approval rating stands at around 10 percent.

In Peru, impeachment requires only 87 votes out of 130 lawmakers, and votes can be brought on a vague "moral incapacity" provision that does not require lawmakers to show legal wrongdoing.