DMW monitoring Filipinos in Japan following quake

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said it is monitoring the situation of Filipinos in Japan following a magnitude 6.0 quake that rocked Japan noon Thursday.

The DMW’s Migrant Workers Offices in Tokyo and Osaka (MWO-Tokyo | MWO-Osaka), citing the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), reported the quake’s epicenter was located off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture in the northeastern part of Honshu, Japan’s main island.

Japan Meteorological Agency said the earthquake jolted northeastern Japan’s Fukushima region, but no tsunami warning was issued.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries after the tremor, whose epicenter had a depth of 40 kilometers and which was also felt in Tokyo.

DMW said protocols for accounting for the safety and status of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the affected areas have been activated.

"Both MWO-Tokyo and MWO-Osaka stand ready to assist OFWs should they require so," DMW said.

"The posts will provide the DMW Head Office with updates as developments occur," it added.