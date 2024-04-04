DMW: 3 Filipinos injured in Taiwan quake

Three Filipinos were injured following the 7.2-magnitude quake that hit Taiwan Wednesday morning, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

“Merong [tatlong Pilipino] na nakatamo ng injuries, dalawa sila from the northern part of Taiwan and yung isa ay nasa karatig county ng Hualien (There were three Filipinos who were hurt, two from the northern part of Taiwan and one from the adjacent county Hualien),” DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Cacdac said in a press conference on Thursday.

DMW said it will provide P30,000 worth of assistance to each hurt Filipino.

“Itong tatlong na injured as I said ay minor injuries ang natamo and we will provide financial assistance under our fund (These three only sustained minor injuries and we will provide financial assistance under our fund),” Cacdac added.

Cacdac said two of these Filipinos were taken to a hospital but were eventually released.

The third who fell unconscious is still hospitalized, but only for “medical precautionary measures,” according to Cacdac.

There are 159,480 Filipinos in Taiwan, 150,666 of whom are OFWs.

Taiwan's biggest earthquake in at least 25 years killed at least nine people and injured more than 900.