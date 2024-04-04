LATEST

DMW: 3 Filipinos injured in Taiwan quake

Magnitude A building in Hualien, Taiwan, as shown in this photo taken by Taiwan’s Central News Agency, tilted forward like a man on its knees after a major earthquake hit Taiwan’s east on 3 April. At least nine people were reported dead and more than 900 injured by the 7.5-magnitude earthquake that damaged dozens of buildings and prompted tsunami warnings extending to Japan and the Philippines, which were later lifted.
Magnitude A building in Hualien, Taiwan, as shown in this photo taken by Taiwan’s Central News Agency, tilted forward like a man on its knees after a major earthquake hit Taiwan’s east on 3 April. At least nine people were reported dead and more than 900 injured by the 7.5-magnitude earthquake that damaged dozens of buildings and prompted tsunami warnings extending to Japan and the Philippines, which were later lifted.

Three Filipinos were injured following the 7.2-magnitude quake that hit Taiwan Wednesday morning, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

“Merong [tatlong Pilipino] na nakatamo ng injuries, dalawa sila from the northern part of Taiwan and yung isa ay nasa karatig county ng Hualien (There were three Filipinos who were hurt, two from the northern part of Taiwan and one from the adjacent county Hualien),” DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Cacdac said in a press conference on Thursday.

DMW said it will provide P30,000 worth of assistance to each hurt Filipino.

“Itong tatlong na injured as I said ay minor injuries ang natamo and we will provide financial assistance under our fund (These three only sustained minor injuries and we will provide financial assistance under our fund),” Cacdac added.

Cacdac said two of these Filipinos were taken to a hospital but were eventually released.

The third who fell unconscious is still hospitalized, but only for “medical precautionary measures,” according to Cacdac.

There are 159,480 Filipinos in Taiwan, 150,666 of whom are OFWs.

Taiwan's biggest earthquake in at least 25 years killed at least nine people and injured more than 900.

Read more Daily Tribune stories at: https://tribune.net.ph/

Follow us on our social media

Facebook: @tribunephl

Youtube: TribuneNow

Twitter: @tribunephl

Instagram: @dailytribunephl

TikTok: @dailytribuneofficial

Viber: https://shorturl.at/agnZ6

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph