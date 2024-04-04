10K PDLs to benefit from recent SC ruling

There are 10,000 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) who will benefit from the recent ruling of the Supreme Court including those who committed heinous crimes in the application of the good conduct time allowance (GCTA).

The Supreme Court En Banc, through Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh, ruled that Article 97 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act No. 10592, is clear that any convicted prisoner is entitled to GCTA as long as the prisoner is in any penal institution, rehabilitation or detention center, or any other local jail.

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. attributed this to the success of the National Decongestion Summit held last December spearheaded by the Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC) and attended by the three branches of government - the Executive, the Legislative, and the Judiciary to find solutions to jail and prison overcrowding.

"Today, I have ordered the evaluation of prison records of those who will qualify under this new ruling of the SC, and we have to make sure na reformed na talaga sila at hindi na sila threat sa society," Catapang said.

After this, they will forward it to the Department of Justice for review since under Department Order 652, all PDLs incarcerated in national penitentiaries with expired sentences shall be approved by the Director General of the Bureau of Corrections or his duly authorized representative while the release of PDLs sentenced to life imprisonment or reclusion perpetua or those classified as high-risk or high-profile prisoners shall be implemented only upon prior approval of DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

"We will also coordinate with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for job opportunities for these PDLs," Catapang added.

He also disclosed to give priorities to qualified PDLs who are terminally ill or seriously ill, so they still have time to be with their families and loved ones.