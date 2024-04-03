Salo: Ramadan, a time to seek clemency for jailed Pinoys

A House panel chair pressed the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to double its efforts to seek clemency for convicted overseas Filipino workers as Ramadan draws to a close.

The DFA should make the best of Ramadan, a period of spiritual renewal, reflection, and forgiveness for Muslims, according to Kabayan Partylist Rep. Ron Salo, chairperson of the House committee on overseas workers affairs.

He said Ramadan is a good time to seek pardon, especially for those facing the death row in Arab or Muslim countries.

“As Ramadan nears its end, we urge the DFA and Philippine embassies in Muslim countries to make the necessary representation and actively intercede on behalf of our kababayans who are facing sentences abroad,” Salo appealed.

He cited the acts of royal clemency, including the commutation of sentences and the grant of complete pardons by Muslim leaders during Ramadan, which started this year last 12 March.

The DFA has revealed that 83 Filipinos overseas are on death row, with most of the cases already final and executory.

Fifty-six cases are in Malaysia, six are in the United Arab Emirates, five in Saudi Arabia, and 15 in Bangladesh, China, Vietnam, the United States, Japan and Brunei.

At least 25 Filipinos charged with various offenses in Qatar were granted royal pardon in 2018, Salo has said.

Filipino Mary Jane Veloso was supposed to be executed in April 2015 but was spared at the last minute to testify against recruiters who had allegedly tricked her into heroin trafficking.

Veloso was arrested in Yogyakarta in April 2010 for alleged possession of 2.6 kilograms of heroin found sewn into the lining of her luggage.

Salo also called for a concerted effort from all stakeholders, including other government agencies.

“It is a collective effort that requires the support and prayers of our entire nation. We stand in solidarity with our overseas Filipinos and their families during this challenging time, hoping for their eventual return to our home,” Salo said.