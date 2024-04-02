Mayor Degamo not seeing Teves behind TL bars

The wife of slain Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, will never have the satisfaction of seeing expelled Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. behind bars in Timor-Leste.

One of Teves’ lawyers, Ferdinand Topacio, said that officials of the country where Teves was arrested had assured him nothing of the sort would happen.

“As to the plan of Mayor Degamo to go to Timor-Leste to see for herself, for her satisfaction, that Congressman Teves remains in jail, I was informed by the TL authorities that under no circumstances would they allow that,” Topacio said.

Only vetted visitors will be allowed in Timor-Leste, he pointed out, saying the country has a strong policy to protect the dignity and well-being of detainees anchored on the presumption of their innocence.

“So, sorry Janice,” Topacio said, adding that he had talked to many Timor-Leste officials to know what he was talking about.

He said some information was given to him in confidence by those officials. “However, I assure all of those concerned that, on my oath as a lawyer, all the statements that I relay to you — as far as I am allowed to publicize them — are accurate to the best of my recollection,” he said.

The lawyer averred that National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Medardo De Lemos quoting President Jose Ramos Horta before Philippine media was not well-received by many officials in Timor-Leste.

Any statement by Horta should have come only from his office, Topacio explained, saying the NBI breached protocol.