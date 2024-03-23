Presyo ng petrolyo tataas uli

Inihayag ng mga opisyal ng Department of Energy na magkakaroon umano nang malakihang pagtaas sa presyo ng mga produktong petrolyo sa Holy Week o sa susunod na linggo.

Ang napipintong pagtaas ay batay umano sa sa pagtaya sa galaw ng international petroleum trading sa nakalipas na apat na araw.

Inihayag ng oil industry source na posibleng magiging malaki ang madadagdag sa presyo ng mga produktong petrolyo at maaari umanong umabot sa P1.45 hanggang P1.75 per liter ang itaas sa presyo ng diesel, habang P2.20 hanggang P2.40 per liter naman sa gasolina.

Sinabi naman ni Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau Director III Rodela Romero, maaaring nasa P1.90 hanggang P2.10 per liter ang dagdag-presyon sa gasolina, P1.35 hanggang P1.50 per liter sa diesel, at P1.40 hanggang P1.50 per liter sa kerosene.

Maaari pa itong magbago sa magiging resulta ng oil trading sa Biyernes, ayon sa opisyal.

“Oil edges higher driven by speculation surrounding the impact of Ukraine's recent assaults on Russian big three refineries; the reduction of Iraq crude exports; the big draw from US crude and gasoline stockpiles and the stronger demand and economic growth of US and China,” sabi ni Romero.

Inaanunsyo ng mga oil company kung magkano ang taas-presyo tuwing Lunes, at ipinatutupad naman kinabukasan.

Ngayong taon, umabot na sa P3.70 per liter ang kabuuang halaga ng nadagdag sa presyo ng diesel, P5.55 per liter naman sa gasolina, at habang natapyasan ng P0.25 per liter ang kerosene.