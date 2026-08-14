Tinawag ni Senador Panfilo "Ping" Lacson noong Huwebes, 13 August, na mas masahol na bersyon ng pork barrel system ang tinaguriang "Leadership Fund."

Ayon kay Lacson, dapat nang puksain ang nasabing pondo dahil pinapayagan nito ang mga mambabatas na makapagpasok ng budget insertions bago pa man magsimula ang opisyal na deliberasyon sa Kongreso.

"The Leadership Fund aka 'allocables' is a worse version of the outlawed pork barrel system. It added another layer that provided legislators opportunity to make budget insertions even during the Preparation Phase of the national budget, or before the National Expenditure Program is transmitted to the Congress for deliberations by both chamber, where further insertions could still be introduced," ani Lacson.

"With all that said, I maintain that such anomaly in the passage of the national budget must stop," pagdidiin pa niya.