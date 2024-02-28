IMO, ILO tackle bullying, sexual assault in maritime sector

The International Maritime Organization has announced that it is developing training requirements to combat bullying and harassment, including sexual assault, in the maritime sector.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez revealed the plan during the joint ILO-IMO Tripartite Working Group meetings in London on 27 to 29 February, stressing that the organization remains steadfast in its commitment to creating a safe and respectful working environment on board merchant vessels.

“Recognizing that this is not only a moral imperative but also a practical necessity for the industry’s sustainable growth, we are committed to preventing and combating bullying and harassment in the maritime sector,” Dominguez said in an email sent to the DAILY TRIBUNE.

The JTWG works to identify and address challenges seafarers face in their line of work. In line with the pronouncements, the group is recommending to parties related legislation, mechanisms and policies for reporting and addressing bullying and harassment, including sexual assault and sexual harassment in the maritime sector.

“I would encourage (everyone), through the tripartite mechanism, to reach consensus within governments, seafarers and shipowners on recommendations that will pave the way for coordinated and comprehensive actions by the relevant ILO and IMO bodies, to prevent, report and address bullying and harassment, including sexual assault and sexual harassment, and to promote a culture of personal safety and inclusion in the maritime industry,” Dominguez said.

Furthermore, the joint working group will consider draft amendments to the Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers or STCW Code, to prevent and respond to bullying and harassment.

“Your advice should allow the Maritime Safety Committee to make a well-informed decision in May this year about the adoption of these necessary training provisions. I hold my firm confidence in the significance of the recommendations arising from the deliberations of this working group,” he added.

The findings and recommendations of the JTWG will be submitted to the IMO’s Maritime Safety Committee at its next meeting in May 2024 and to the ILO governing body.