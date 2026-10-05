“And there were some — what do you call? I suppose you call them now informal settlers. I think it’s the politically correct word pero ’yun ang mga kalaro ko,” Marcos said.

He recalled coming home from school at La Salle during heavy rain and immediately joining the children outside.

“And we just had the best time. We just had absolutely the best time. And I remember that it’s one of the fun times in my childhood,” he said.

Marcos said an aunt later scolded him for playing in the rain because she feared he would get sick.

“I couldn't believe that just playing in the rain with all these other kids would be that much fun, but it was. And I'll never forget it,” he said.

The episode featuring Marcos was released Monday as part of Valenciano’s “Unshaken with Gary V” podcast, which focuses on personal stories of its guests outside their public roles.

Politics not his first choice

Marcos also said politics was not his first career choice despite growing up in a political family.

“The funny thing is, I'll tell you what I knew I wasn't going to be — was a politician,” Marcos said.

He said he had seen the difficulties and sacrifices associated with public life through his parents and initially thought he would pursue a different path.

As a child, Marcos said he instead imagined becoming a policeman or firefighter.

Music and school years

Marcos also discussed how studying in England during the 1970s deepened his interest in music.

He recalled hearing Lou Reed’s “Walk on the Wild Side” while inspecting school dormitories, describing the experience as “life-changing.”

“From then on, I started to listen to everything that came out. Everything,” Marcos said.

He later became interested in Jethro Tull, which inspired him to learn the flute. Marcos said he eventually learned the saxophone, performed with school and amateur orchestras and studied music theory.