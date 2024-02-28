Army beefs up anti-criminal operations

TACLOBAN CITY — The Philippine Army on Wednesday announced that state troops are now joining the police in intensifying anti-criminality operations in Leyte’s Third Congressional District after the recent killings of village officials.

This comes after the military and the Philippine National Police held recent dialogues wit town and village officials as they try to solve the incidents and go after the perpetrators.

802nd Infantry Brigade commander Brig. Gen. Noel Vestuir said that the military are deploying additional troops to restrict the movement of those armed criminals and deter them from terrorizing the people.

“This will make our people and communities feel secure,” Vestuir said.

However, he declined to disclose the number of soldiers deployed to the 3rd District due to security reasons. He, however, added that the figure is more than double that of those deployed to patrol bases in Villaba and San Isidro towns.

A patrol base is a security perimeter that is set up when a squad or platoon of soldiers conducts a patrol halt for an extended period.

“We have deployed a lot of troops with tanks. We must project that we have many personnel in the area to frighten those who have plans to commit crime,” Vestuir said.

The military provides support to the PNP through law enforcement operations.

“Our troops are tasked with conducting roving patrols with the PNP in areas with high threats. They are also ready to augment PNP checkpoints if needed,” he added.

The military deployed more troops to the 3rd District after a series of attacks targeting barangay officials, the latest of which was the killing of Diot village chief Elizalde Tabon, village councilor Paulo Mendero, and village watchman Rusty Salazar in San Isidro town on 24 February.

Four gunmen riding two motorcycles reportedly barged into the village hall and attacked the victims while attending a meeting. Two other village officials were injured.

The incident happened just hours after the shooting-to-death of village councilor Rodulfo Cajes of Tag-abaca village in Leyte, Leyte on 23 February. He was heading for the local agricultural office when he was ambushed.

On 20 February, a gunman shot and killed village councilor Ronald Palacio in Tugas village, Tabango, Leyte.