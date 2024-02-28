American sex offenders intercepted

The Bureau of Immigration on Wednesday reported that its personnel at the Clark International Airport and Ninoy Aquino International Airport have intercepted two Americans previously convicted of sex offenses in the United States.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco said that one of the two American passengers was intercepted at the Clark International Airport in Angeles City on 21 February while the other one was denied entry at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on 26 February.

The suspects were identified as Ryan Lindley and Peter Joseph Cahill.

Lindley arrived at NAIA Terminal 3 on board via a United Airlines flight from Guam, while Cahill arrived at CIA on board via an Eva Air flight from Taipei.

According to Tansingco, both Americans were immediately excluded and boarded on the next available flight back to their port of origins.

“They were also banned from entering the Philippines as a consequence of their inclusion in our immigration blacklist of undesirable aliens,” said Tansingco, adding that registered sex offenders convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude, Cahill and Lindley are excludable aliens whose entry is forbidden under the Philippine Immigration Act.

According to the BI Border Control and Intelligence Unit in 2015, Cahill was found guilty by a US court of owning and manipulating pornographic material that showed a juvenile engaging in sexual activity.

The BI-BCIU also disclosed that on 6 November 2021, Lindley was convicted in Louisiana of two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile who is 15 years old.