No Quiboloy extradition request yet

There is still no request from the United States government for the extradition of Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy three years after he was indicted by a US federal grand jury for sex trafficking.

This was according to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla who said that any extradition request for Quiboloy will have to be coursed first through the Department of Foreign Affairs which, in turn, will refer it to the Department of Justice.

“We have an extradition treaty with the US, and all of this talk will depend on an extradition request from the US government. So far, there’s no extradition request,” Remulla said.

Remulla pointed out that there were still two local cases involving Quiboloy, which are under review by the Office of the DoJ Secretary.

In 2020, the Davao City Prosecutor’s Office dismissed the complaints of rape, child abuse under Republic Act 7610, trafficking in persons through forced labor, and trafficking in persons through sexual abuse filed against Quiboloy and five others.

A former member of Quiboloy’s religious sect was the complainant who alleged that she was raped in 2014. The other case pending review by the Office of the Secretary involves cyberlibel.