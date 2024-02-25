Basilan towns surrender loose firearms

ISABELA CITY — The 101st Infantry (Three Red Arrows) Brigade on Sunday disclosed that a total of 22 loose firearms — seven high-powered weapons and 15 low-powered firearms — were surrendered to authorities by three towns in Basilan province.

According to 101IB commander Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon, the surrender of the firearms is part of the provincial government’s Small Arms and Light Weapons Management Program. The simple turnover of the weapons was held at the Municipal Covered Court in Tipo-Tipo, Basilan.

The 22 loose firearms were collected from the towns of Ungkaya Pukan, Tipo-Tipo and Al-barka as Luzon stressed that the surrender of the firearms was a result of the continuing collaboration between the 45th Infantry Battalion commander Lt. Col. Michael Colanta and Ungkaya Pukan Mayor Jomar Maturan: Tipo-Tipo Mayor Arcam Istarul, and Al-Barka Mayor Jaydeefar Lajid.

During the program, Colanta assisted the municipal mayors in presenting and formally surrendering the loose firearms to Luzon. The 101st Infantry Brigade is a partner of the Basilan provincial government in implementing the SALW Management Program.

It also acts as the custodian of the surrendered firearms before their final disposal, as recommended by the LGU.

In his message, Luzon lauded the active participation and cooperation of village chiefs, local chief executives and the local populace of the municipalities of Tipo-Tipo, Al-Barka and Ungkaya Pukan for the continuous support of the SALW program of the provincial government.

Luzon also said that implementing the SALW Management Program in Basilan is backed by the Bangsamoro Transition Authority and the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity.

Meantime, Basilan Province Administrator Manny Maurip emphasized that the program is crucial for the peace, security, and well-being of all Basileños, regardless of their religion or background.

Maurip highlighted that surrendering loose firearms can have a significant impact on achieving a future free from fear, violence and bloodshed.

He added that the SALW Management Program is complemented by the Assistance for Security, Peace, Integration and Recovery in Advancing Human Security in the BARMM Program.