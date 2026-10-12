Mother, two sons killed in CDO road crash

A police report said the mother was driving the motorcycle with her two children when the accident occurred. The motorcycle and tractor head were traveling in opposite directions.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A mother and her two minor sons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding collided head-on with a tractor head along Coastal Road in Sitio St. John, Barangay Puntod, late Sunday evening.

An investigation showed that the driver of the tractor head and his three passengers were allegedly having a drinking session while traveling along the road.

The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, which zigzagged and swerved into the opposite lane before crashing head-on into the oncoming motorcycle.

The impact threw the mother and her two children onto the concrete pavement. Rescue teams rushed the victims to a hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

Aside from the motorcycle, the tractor head also rammed several vehicles in the opposite lane before coming to a stop.

Witnesses said they saw the driver and his three companions jump out of the truck and flee the accident scene on foot.

Responding police officers recovered bottles of wine and an icebox from the abandoned tractor head.

Police are conducting follow-up operations to track down the driver and his three companions.