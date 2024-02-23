DMW, NCMF ink MOU to empower Muslim Filipino migrant workers

The Department of Migrant Workers and the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to enhance protection and employment opportunities for Muslim Filipinos seeking work abroad.

"We are committed to the full implementation of this agreement through all the stages of our Muslim OFWs’ overseas labor journey," DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac said during the signing ceremony held at the DMW Head Office in Mandaluyong.

“Wala na kaming ibang gugustuhin pa kundi magbigyan ng ganap na suporta, proteksyon, nararapat na assistance, at pagmamahal sa ating mga Muslim OFWs,” Cacdac added.

In brief, the MOA between the DMW and NCMF calls for collaboration on various initiatives, including:

• Developing a registration system for Muslim OFWs

• Conducting pre-departure seminars with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration

• Providing Arabic language training in collaboration with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority

• Launching joint campaigns against illegal recruitment and human trafficking

NCMF Officer-in-Charge Mando expressed his gratitude for the partnership, highlighting its potential to create "decent work and job opportunities for our Muslim brothers and sisters."

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for the signing of this agreement and its full implementation,” Mando said.