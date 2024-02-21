PLDT brings premium connectivity to more high-end marts

To better serve the growing demand for high-end internet services, integrated telecommunications firm PLDT, Inc. intends to extend its premium fiber internet service to major cities in Visayas and Mindanao.

In an interview with reporters, PLDT Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Business Jeremiah de la Cruz said the company will roll out its recently launched Gigabit Fiber plans in Cebu and Davao.

“Cebu and Davao will also be actually on our rollout list. So, that's one of the early cities that will be made available,” de la Cruz said.

PLDT’s Gigabit Fiber plans range from 1 gigabit to 10 gigabits for P7,499 to a whopping P49,999 per month.

Although expensive, de la Cruz pointed out that these packages particularly aim to accommodate a smart home setup where internet-enabled appliances and devices are linked via a network and can be remote-controlled.

Additionally, the gigabit plans offer subscriptions to internet security packages as well as access to streaming platforms.

“Gigabit fiber to start with is a little bit more expensive than the average. That's true. Like all new technologies and all the changes, it starts in a certain segment.

It is something that will start in the premium segment, but we are looking forward to it over time, actually making its way to becoming a very mainstream product,” de la Cruz explained.