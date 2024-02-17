Bong Go assists indigent students in Zamboanga del Sur

Underscoring his support to addressing the educational needs of Filipino students, Senator Bong Go sent his Malasakit Team to provide assistance to disadvantaged students in Pagadian City and Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur, on Wednesday, 14 February.

“Basta isa lang po ang pakiusap ko sa inyo, mag-aral kayo nang mabuti. Sa bawat estudyanteng makakapagtapos ng pag-aaral, buong pamilya nila ang maaari nating maiahon sa hirap. Huwag din nating kalilimutang pasalamatan ang ating mga magulang na halos nagpapakamatay magtrabaho mapaaral lang ang kanilang anak,” he urged.

Go's Malasakit Team distributed snacks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 1,530 students at the Pavilion Hall in Pagadian City, and another 400 students at the Dumingag municipal gymnasium. There were also selected recipients of pairs of shoes and a watch.

To further promote student welfare, Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassion for underprivileged sectors, filed and supported measures to help improve the nation's education system and promote the welfare of disadvantaged students.

Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 1359, known as the No Permit, No Exam Prohibition bill; SBN 1864, the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies bill; and SBN 1964, the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo bill; and SBN 1360, which seeks to expand tertiary education subsidies. He also introduced SBN 1190 to expand the Special Education Fund of local government units.

In terms of laws passed, Go co-authored RA 11510, institutionalizing the Alternative Learning System for disadvantaged students. Go also championed the National Academy of Sports in New Clark City Tarlac, authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470, which established it. The NAS provides specialized sports education for talented young Filipinos.

Meanwhile, in line with his commitment to safeguard the well-being of Filipinos, Go also said that residents may avail of medical assistance from the Malasakit Centers located at Margosatubig Regional Hospital and Zamboanga del Sur Medical Center in Pagadian City.

RA 11463 was principally authored and sponsored by Go. There are now 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide, and each Malasakit Center acts as a one-stop shop for medical assistance programs. Under the center, relevant agencies are housed under one roof to help reduce patients' hospital expenses to the lowest possible amount.

Go also reiterated his commitment to supporting the establishment of more Super Health Centers across the country. Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024.

In Zamboanga del Sur, nine Super Health Centers are funded. His office attended the groundbreaking for the Super Health Center in Dumingag on the same day.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the construction of multi-purpose buildings in Sominot, Tigbao, and Vincenzo Sagun. He also supported the construction of a new two-story public market in San Pablo.

Aside from these projects, Go supported road concreting projects in Sominot, Tabina, and Tambulig. He also supported the construction of an evacuation center in Tigbao. In Tukuran, he supported the construction of the NRJ Camanga-Tabuan-Man-Ilan-Manlayag-NRJ Navalan Road and the installation of solar streetlights.

“Tutulong ako sa kapwa ko Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo sa inyong lahat,” Go said.