CIDG Ilocos Norte holds community activity

Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Regional Field Unit 1, headed by Police Colonel Joshua Alejandro, and CIDG Ilocos Norte, headed by Police Major Jeffrey Canay — together with Barangay Officials of Balaoi, Pagudpud, Tourist Police Unit, and CIASI — conducted a PNP Outreach Program at Gumatang Elementary School where in 250 pupils received school supplies and food packs on Tuesday, 13 February 2024.
Meanwhile, during the said event, CIDG cops held a tree planting activity and clean-up drive in line with their vision of preserving the environment through community camaraderie.