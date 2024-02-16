Cash grants for rice more practical, says DSWD

The Department of Social Welfare and Development on Thursday stressed that the current mode of providing rice subsidy through cash grants using the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program cash card is a more practical and efficient means to provide aid.

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said that providing cash through the 4Ps card is logistically sound instead of delivering rice to all beneficiaries physically.

Lopez also stressed that the rice subsidy for 4Ps beneficiaries is given in cash to avoid queueing up to get their bags of rice during the distribution.

The P600 monthly rice subsidy is given to qualified 4Ps members on top of their education and health grants upon compliance with specific behavioral conditions like sending their children to school, bringing them to health centers for regular check-ups, and attending the Family Development Sessions.